Stacy Autumn Colours, Minnesota, USA

Living in Minnesota, my favorite time of year is autumn. During autumn it is hard for me to drive anywhere without wanting to stop to take photos of the beautiful autumn colors. I often return to the same places each year and never get bored, because the colors are different every year. The temperatures, precipitation, and sunshine during the year all affect the timing and vibrancy of the autumn colors. The ideal conditions for the most vibrant colors include a wet, warm and sunny spring and summer, followed by a cool (but not freezing) and sunny Autumn.

Since we had a very dry spring and summer this year (like a lot of the United States, we are in a drought), the forecasts for vibrant color this autumn was not optimistic. Luckily the forecasts were wrong and the colors were amazing! The brilliance of the colors can be seen in this photo, especially the woods in the back of the photo.

We were also lucky to have a long colorful autumn season. This autumn was unusually warm, which caused the trees to change color later than in most years. Then, the temperatures remained warm causing the colors to last into November.

