    Saint Pierre Quiberon, Breizh, France
    By Bernat Garcia Oller

    Blue hour picture in the western coast of Saint Pierre Quiberon in Breizh. A large cliff coast famous for the "Arche De Port Blanc Roche Percée" where you can walk through and take amazing long-exposure pictures after sunset when the tide is low.

    It was a cold windy afternoon in April perfect for taking pictures on the empty beach after a sunny day of spring. The sand was full of footprints from the people that came to the beach during the day.

