Autumn Aspen Outhouse, Between Truckee and Lake Tahoe, USA

Picture Story

Between Truckee California USA and Lake Tahoe, on State Route 267, there is an small Aspen Grove with an old Forest Service Cabin, and Outhouse, and in Autumn, the compositional opportunities here are hard to resist when the Aspen start to display their autumnal transition with fall colors. I Captured this scene on 10/21/2011. I went back in the fall of 2013 to do some more photography in the Aspen Grove, only to fine that the outhouse was gone, not a trace of the wood from the Outhouse at all. One can only wonder what happened... This scene is now history since the Outhouse is gone, and even some Aspen in this scene have since fallen over.

