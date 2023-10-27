Falls of Acharn, Kenmore, Scotland

After torrential water in Scotland, you climb these hills through the field with a view over the majestic Scottish lochs and mountains; you find this hermitage and a gateway muffling the sounds of this powerful waterfall.

Going through a pitch-black tunnel, you reach this platform facing this great waterfall framed by autumnal colours; I had to capture the silkiness of the water breaking by the rock.

The luck of facing this waterfall, as it is bent on the variation of the rain pouring.

