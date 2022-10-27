Monument Palendorp, Petten aan Zee, Netherlands

Starting in April 2022, I walk in stages along the North Sea coast of the Netherlands, always in the company of one or more cameras. I prefer analogue cameras and film. On the Internet I report with photos of the stages I walked.

This photo was taken at a stage with a visit to 'Monument Palendorp', the poles are on the North Sea coast as a monument to commemorate the flooding of the village Petten behind.

This stage (on 24 May 2022) was on an overcast, cloudy day, relatively long (22 km) and windy and noisy by the sea. But a very productive stage: I passed not only the 'Monument Palendorp' but also nature reserve the 'Schoorl Dunes'. I used four Kodak Tri-X films with the Fuji GSW690 (120 film) and Pentax MX (35mm film) cameras I had with me on this walk. I used yellow filters on the lenses of the cameras.

