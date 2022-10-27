Adirondack Mountains Reflections, New York, USA

The Adirondack Mountains are filled with leaf peepers, hikers, and photographers come autumn. I didn't want to take a photo of all the trees and look no different than what social media will be saturated with at this time of year.

My eyes, don't look through the lens like that anyway. There's more of a fine art focus to them. Driving by a lake that was completely ignored by everyone else, a bright red tree grabbed the corner of my eye and I pulled over in a hidden street to walk through the trees to see what I could find. What I found was a dead tree with its branches sticking out of the water and the reflection of that same red maple that caught my eye surrounded the bleached wood.

There's an interesting juxtaposition here: the idea of dead, whitened wood, unable to create any leaves, using the lively colors around it to still have a foot in autumn.

