Ullswater, Cumbria, England

Picture Story

This is one of my favourite views of Ullswater, a lake in the English Lake District.

It’s a view across Ullswater just after dawn towards Wall Holm Island, taken from near Glenridding on a very still autumnal morning, with the mist just rising from the fells in the background.

I took this in blank and white as the scene was very monochromatic on this particular morning, and I felt it emphasised the mist and the layers in the scene.

Ullswater is a very pretty lake and is not as crowded as the more popular lakes such as lake Windermere. We pretty much had the place to ourselves during our stay in late November.

There are a few pull-ins around the lake where you can stop but be prepared for a trek sometimes to get the best viewpoint. There are plenty of opportunities for landscape photography here especially during the winter months when there are mists on the lakes and snow on the fells.

