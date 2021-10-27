Sabrina Lake, Bishop, Inyo County, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

We drove out of Bishop looking for three Lakes - Lake Sabrina, North Lake and South Lake It was a cold afternoon as we arrived at Lake Sabrina which is at an elevation of 9,128 the temperature was 25 degree. It started to snow and we stoped on the way down by a stream from Lake Sabrina. This was shot on October 8th and the fall colors where starting to shine. It alway breathtaking to shoot when the fall colors are starting bloom

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now