    Lofoten Islands, Norway
    By Valentina Parente

    I have always preferred sunrise to sunset to shoot pictures; places are less crowded, and there is something special about doing something you like while the rest of the world is asleep.

    For this picture, I woke up at 3 a.m.; at the beginning, the clouds were not in the position I wanted them to be. Luckily, the sunrise at Lofoten's latitude in summer lasts for a while, so after a couple of hours, I get the perfect condition to create the picture I had in mind.

