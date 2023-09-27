Kosno Lake Reserve, Warmia, Poland

European winters have become warmer and drier in recent years. What we used to call real winter started with snow drifts in December and sometimes lasted until April, giving plenty of opportunities for snow madness. It also had a significant impact on nature and animal behaviour. Today, the winter period is mostly autumn slush, intersected by blows of strong winds from the Atlantic and North Sea and short episodes of cold. Such weather, when the frosty atmospheric high from the Asian continent was preceded by heavy snowfall, happened in February this year. It was a moment that I did not want to miss, so I wandered with a camera in my hand on the favourite trails of Warmia, Poland.

The photograph of "mammoths" was taken in a place where one of the lakes of the Kośno nature reserve rises shallow, gently turning into a clearing where autumn ruts continue. In the northern bay, a family of beavers left protruding stumps of felled trees in the water, which grew with water grasses for years. When the frost hit, the lake was covered with ice, which, in turn, was sprinkled with snow. The view I found reminded me of the "Ice Age" scene, an aerial view of hairy mammoths wandering through the empty spaces of the continent.

I wouldn't be able to take this photograph without using a drone. I waited long for the mini-category model, which would have a camera with a bright lens, raw files and exposure bracketing on board. In the autumn of last year, I decided I was ready for this decision, and the right model appeared on the market. Drone photography opened an entirely new chapter in my artistic development, giving me unlimited opportunity to use any point of view. I would like the aerial photographs not to differ in style from my previous works; I want them to be consistent and not to differ in technical maturity. A drone camera is an excellent tool, but also a huge challenge, and certainly a huge impact to learn and shoot more often.

