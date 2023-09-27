Henllan, Newcastle Emlyn, Wales

The River Teifi at Henllan, Wales, is a very photogenic destination on overcast days and especially during fall when the colours of the leaves change. It is a place I visit for wildlife, fungi and landscape photos.

With Halloween approaching, I noticed what looked like faces etched in these rocks in the river. I count three faces probably formed by swirling stones eroding the softer parts of the rock. With the camera on a tripod and the lens set at 8mm (16mm in full frame terms), I used the Olympus Live ND mode to create the blur in the stream. I always use the electronic shutter and a cable release (remote) for landscape to maximise sharpness. I have also superimposed an eerie face in one of the etched positions using Photoshop to help draw attention to the others.

I had this image in mind a couple of weeks before, but then a spell of heavy rain raised the water levels so much that much of the rock was submerged. I waited patiently until the level receded and returned to take the shot. Sadly, on the other bank was the lifeless body of a sheep that must have fallen into the river and drowned.

