Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

While travelling through the Acadia National Park in Maine, USA, I was searching out colorful locations to showcase the fall foliage of New England. Colorful leaves were everywhere I looked, but I wanted more than just brilliant autumn leaves on trees.

I came across a stream that added a layer of interest to the trees adorned with brightly colored leaves. I followed the stream to a section that had small flowing cascades. I positioned myself at the bottom of these cascades where a small pond was situated.

Using a long exposure, I was able to capture the swirl in this pond, which added a creative touch to make my fall foliage photo unique. I added a polarizing filter to my ND filter so the leaves on the bottom of the pond could become visible.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now