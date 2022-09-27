Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota, USA

Last summer over the July 4th weekend, I drove seven hours from St. Paul, Minnesota to Badlands National Park in South Dakota and was not disappointed. This summer I decided to drive to another "nearby" national park. I took the seven hour drive to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. I had never been to Theodore Roosevelt.

Upon arrival, I realized I had found another little known jewel in the national park system. It was July 4th weekend and I had expected the park to be crowded, but often I would find myself alone on the roads. Theodore Roosevelt has a badlands area that is similar to Badlands National Park and is just as beautiful. The wildlife in the park is abundant with many bison, elk, wild horses and prairie dogs. I especially loved the herds of wild horses; they would gallop together in circles with their young foal.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now