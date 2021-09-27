Wembury Beach, South Devon, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Autumn and Winter seasons bring dramatic skies so my seascaping photographic gear is always ready to go!

I live near the South Devon coast and this time of the year the sun sets out to sea. Wembury is a picturesque village and is very popular in summer for holiday makers yet so peaceful on a dull cloudy day. That’s when you can expect spectacular skies to develop especially at sunset. The horizon is visible from my house so if I saw a thick clouds with a clear gap on the horizon out to sea I knew something special may happen at sundown. The sky can completely light up in minutes and disappear just as quick. I’m lucky I could get to the beach in minutes.

On this particularly day I had finished work and driving into the village saw the most breathtaking cloud formations over the ocean. Thirty minutes before sundown the colours started appearing so I rushed to the sandy beach. The tide was low and outgoing exposing beautifully wet reflective sand. I had never seen a sky quite like it. It was surreal with unusual clouds and wonderful colours.

I had the beach to myself so composition was easy after I got my breath back and started enjoying it. I wading into the waves trying to capture the sea currents and movement. The resulting image was created in camera with a 0.25 second exposure and was almost unbelievable so a little gentle post processing kept it real.

