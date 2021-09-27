    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Wembury Beach, South Devon, England
    By Chris Marshall

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    Autumn and Winter seasons bring dramatic skies so my seascaping photographic gear is always ready to go!

    I live near the South Devon coast and this time of the year the sun sets out to sea. Wembury is a picturesque village and is very popular in summer for holiday makers yet so peaceful on a dull cloudy day. That’s when you can expect spectacular skies to develop especially at sunset. The horizon is visible from my house so if I saw a thick clouds with a clear gap on the horizon out to sea I knew something special may happen at sundown. The sky can completely light up in minutes and disappear just as quick. I’m lucky I could get to the beach in minutes.

    On this particularly day I had finished work and driving into the village saw the most breathtaking cloud formations over the ocean. Thirty minutes before sundown the colours started appearing so I rushed to the sandy beach. The tide was low and outgoing exposing beautifully wet reflective sand. I had never seen a sky quite like it. It was surreal with unusual clouds and wonderful colours.

    I had the beach to myself so composition was easy after I got my breath back and started enjoying it. I wading into the waves trying to capture the sea currents and movement. The resulting image was created in camera with a 0.25 second exposure and was almost unbelievable so a little gentle post processing kept it real.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®