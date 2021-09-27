Taylor Highway, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

While driving on the Taylor Highway to a little town called Chicken, the epic light of the seemingly endless landscape of Alaska forced me to stop and shoot this view. The weather had changed really fast that afternoon. From light rain and heavy clouds to sunshine and rainbows and back. So catching the sun shining tough the heavy layer of clouds in the late afternoon gave me the feeling of really being in the right place at the right time.

