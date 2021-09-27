Port Credit Harbor, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was actually photographing the other direction which is a well known view of the Toronto, Ontario skyline during sunset when I looked over my shoulder in response to a sound behind me and saw this view instead. The light playing off the crags in the rocks and catching in the clouds was incredible and I quickly realized this was the better shot.

Thankfully I always keep my old camera body with me as well and had a wide lens on it to catch this before it vanished.

It was a reminder that sometimes its best to not go into a location with a plan of what you are looking for.

