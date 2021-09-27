Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This was my first visit to Lake Louise and I was awestruck by its stunning beauty. I was lucky with the weather as it provided just the right amount of cloud over the mountain to give the image drama without losing contrast or the light being too flat.

I wanted to accentuate the amazing glacial blue colour of the water as well as give the foreground some interest so I got down low to accentuated the rocks. There was a handy rock just in the right place for me to sit on. The colour contrast worked well between the rocks and the water.

