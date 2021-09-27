Happisburgh Lighthouse, Norfolk, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

After noticing quite changeable afternoon weather at home, I took a chance that similar conditions at the coast would offer a chance to capture the summer squalls harassing the crops around Happisburgh's iconic lighthouse, in great light, with a moody sky as a backdrop.

I think my gamble paid off, as I was treated to all of the above and more. What I particularly like about this scene is the way that the shapes and shadows in the crops are echoed in the sky, and the almost metallic glow from the paint on the lighthouse

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now