Green River Lakes, Cora, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was on the most epic trip of a lifetime, moving from Florida to Idaho, camping and photographing at as many locations as I could find. I spent 3 days exploring the Green River Lakes area, famous for the mountains shown in this image. I had originally gotten a campsite in the established campgrounds, but there was no clear view of the river or the mountains from there.

I spent the day traveling back and forth along the river, looking for the best vantage point; and I found it along the river in a dispersed camping spot. Since I was moving, I had everything that I owned packed in the car, so when the rains came and the temperatures plummeted, I was ready for it. The rain lasted about 30 minutes, but it cleared right during the best part of Golden Hour. I started snapping photos, and I was even more surprised by the super vibrant rainbow that appeared soon afterwards. I couldn’t have asked for more perfect conditions at such an amazing location.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now