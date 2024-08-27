Muley Point, Utah, USA

My wife and I have been on a concerted quest to visit the US National Parks for about a dozen years now. One of those trips was to Utah in 2017, but we found that Utah has lots of great landscapes outside of the national parks, too, and we have been back there several times. There are also very nice state parks, but many fine locations are not in a park at all.

One location we visited on the first trip was Muley Point, near Goosenecks State Park. Both overlook the San Juan River, which has cut a looping valley into the terrain. In the distance, you can see Monument Valley, which is another popular scenic location. I thought that I would try out my newly acquired drone near the point to give a different perspective to the river valley. The river itself has a decidedly curved path, and that is accentuated by the way that it has cut down through the many layers of rock.

