Highway 42, Gills Rock, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

I've wanted to photograph the "twisty road" running east from Gills Rock to Northport in Door County, Wisconsin, for a long time.

In October 2022, I finally came prepared. However, the first morning I drove from southern Door County, where I was staying, to northern Door County, where the road is, the conditions were not good. The morning was sunny, and by the time I got there, the light was already coming through the trees, making the scene too harsh.

I took a few shots anyway, but when I looked at them on my laptop, they were just not any good. The morning we were scheduled to leave, I got up early and confirmed that the sky was overcast.

I drove back to the location I'd scouted earlier, and the conditions were just what I wanted. I was able to take a number of different compositions; it was early enough that there was no traffic on the road, so I could set up right in the middle and shoot directly east as the road curved away from me. I came away with photographs that I was very happy with.

