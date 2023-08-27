    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Oregon Coast, Yachats, USA
    By Lisa Talley

    This image was taken at a low tide along the Oregon Coast in February. My friend and I always have adventures on our birthdays, and this was to celebrate hers. We travelled down to the town of Yachats, a small community offering a few miles of trails that meander along the ocean.

    Because this was an exceptionally low minus tide, I could get down to the sand to capture more unique pictures of this location, which is usually underwater. This was the favourite from the day. A fun day, and to top it off, my best friend found a large agate to bring home.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®