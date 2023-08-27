Oregon Coast, Yachats, USA

This image was taken at a low tide along the Oregon Coast in February. My friend and I always have adventures on our birthdays, and this was to celebrate hers. We travelled down to the town of Yachats, a small community offering a few miles of trails that meander along the ocean.

Because this was an exceptionally low minus tide, I could get down to the sand to capture more unique pictures of this location, which is usually underwater. This was the favourite from the day. A fun day, and to top it off, my best friend found a large agate to bring home.

