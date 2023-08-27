Millennium Bridge, River Thames, London, England

I often forget that there is plenty to see and photograph on my own doorstep. I live in London, so my doorstep is pretty big, yet I'm always thinking about where my next trip out of London can be - one hour out of London, there's the beautiful Kent and Surrey countryside, and then there are always those trips abroad to tick off the bucket list. Perhaps one of the "good" things that came out of the COVID pandemic was having to stay local. I found many places I never knew about in my South London area.

Slightly further afield and more central was a lighting project I'd heard about called "Illuminated River". This is a lighting installation on 9 of the bridges that cross the river Thames from London Bridge in the east up river to Lambeth Bridge in the west. They are moving sequences of LED light revealing the beauty of the existing architecture of the bridges and their relationship to the river that flows beneath them. This sounded like a photo project not to be missed, and I spent 3 evenings in January walking along both banks of the Thames, taking images of the 9 bridges.

This one is of the Millennium Bridge (which was known as the wobbly bridge when first built in 2000). It spans from St. Paul's Cathedral to the Tate Modern Museum (which is just behind me in this image). There is a blade of light that flashes across the length of the bridge, which is a nod to the original architect and his love of Flash Gordon! It's the second youngest bridge across the Thames in London and points towards one of those most recognisable cathedrals.

