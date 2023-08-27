Calm Before the Storm, Istanbul, Turkey

On a beautiful summer's day, shortly before sunset, I was on the shore to take photos of the turquoise blue sea and beautiful pinkish puffy clouds. About an hour after I started shooting, the weather suddenly changed, and dark, heavy clouds covered the sky. All the vibrant blue, turquoise and pinkish hues transformed into a monochromatic bluish-grey tone.

Thinking of all the colourful frames I envisioned for the day, I was slightly disappointed about the weather change. Just as I was getting ready to pack my tripod and go home, I noticed a beautiful light diffusing beneath the thick, grey clouds and shining above the sea, lighting up the horizon and reaching towards me.

If I could set a long enough exposure, I could smooth out the sea, use the faint light and get a fine art look with the frame. I decided to go with a 5-minute exposure time. I knew it was risky to have such a long exposure time as the light could change if the clouds would flow away and let more light in the sky.

Luckily, there were no unexpected light changes while I took the photo. The colourful version of the frame looked beautiful. However, I wanted to reflect a very dramatic and moody feeling with a fine art finish, as it was exactly how I felt watching the sky while waiting for the exposure time to be completed. That's why I edited this photo in black and white.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now