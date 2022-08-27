River Ouse, York, North Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Sometimes we as photographers are so infatuated with capturing that most perfect of images that we spend hours upon hours of our time studying locations and weather patterns, waking up at ungodly hours and travelling vast distances across the country, or even countries, in search of it. The desire to attain such an image and the seemingly endless stream of awe inspiring images from fellow photographers on the internet for which we compare our own images to can be a source of incredible jealousy and drive us insane in our pursuit of perfection. It seems like the harder you try to capture such an image, the harder it is to get. All creative juices just stop flowing and you can’t see the proverbial wood for the trees.

I’ve felt this struggle far too often. Telling myself I won’t attempt any photography today because the weather doesn’t look favourable, or it’s probably the wrong time of year for that location. The fact is, these are all self-made hurdles. Excuses. And lame excuses at that. Sure it’s wonderful when a meticulously planned composition turns out to be exactly as expected, but that doesn’t mean all images have to be.

It’s ok to just venture outside without a goal in mind or a care in the world and enjoy the freedom that photography brings us without the fear of failure. Often the best images happen by accident, which is exactly what happened here, as during one foggy winter morning walk on the River Ouse, I’d stopped to grab an opportunistic photo of some nesting birds down river, when a passing rowing boat strayed uninvited accross my path and was framed perfectly by the reeds in the foreground.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now