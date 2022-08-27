New Dundee, Ontario, Canada

This little barn on the hill overlooks a quaint little creek that meanders through the countryside.

I originally had gone out to shoot an old iron girder bridge across the road before it underwent construction and modification but there was something about the light that glowed through the cloud cover this evening that made the barn more appealing.

I had tried to shoot this scene a year before but the shadows that fell down the hill always seemed to detract from the scene or became the focal point and that wasn't what I wanted.

I was glad to see the diffused light actually softened everything and let me play around with the framing without having to worry about contrast.

I did get the bridge shot too but this wound up being the highlight of the night surprisingly.

