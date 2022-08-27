Crystal Lake, Ouray, Colorado, USA

Red Mountain pass lies in the San Juan Mountains above Ouray Colorado. Ouray is often called the Switzerland of America because of the old Victorian homes that were built during the 1800s when miners came to find riches in Silver mines.

The mountains above Ouray are magnificent in both scale and beauty. The mountain peaks never get old to me. The road out of Ouray up the mountain pass is winding, narrow and has steep drop offs that definitely make you catch your breath. You don't know if you should be terrified or exhilarated.

For me it is always both. Before the top of the pass the land levels out into a basin loaded with aspen trees and a small lake that reflects the mountain peaks all around. In the fall it is spectacular with the gold of the trees lining the mountain sides. In the summer the wildflowers abound.

I went up Red Mountain Pass this summer for a sunrise shoot of Crystal Lake with Red Mountain in my background. The conditions were just right to create fog, the wildflowers were lavish along the side of the lake, the skies were a delicious pink. The color in the sky only lasted about 15 min but it was magnificent. The world was quiet and peaceful, the lake was still and my heart was full of joy.

