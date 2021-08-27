Dew Drops on Bunchberry, Manitoba, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

After a very early start and a two hour drive to the edge of the Canadian Shield in eastern Manitoba, Canada, I made my way on foot to a small bog I had noted while hiking in this area the previous winter. My goal was to shoot the blooming Labrador tea in the soft morning light. Upon arrival I quickly realized the shot I had envisioned was not to be.

Looking out across the bog, I could see a few white flowers, but I had clearly missed the peak of the bloom. After taking a few shots I continued hiking and began to search for my secondary goal for the morning - blooming bunchberry. Bunchberry is a common plant that grows close to the forest floor with striking white bracts surrounding tiny flowers that later develop into a tight bunch of bright red berries.

I had found several patches of bunchberry plants over the course of the morning, but nothing struck me as a great composition. When I was making my way back to the car I noticed a small side trail through a patch of sphagnum in a low, moist, area shaded by several large conifers. At the edge of the sphagnum, right along the trail, were several bunchberry plants. The unblemished, bright white bracts, as well as the placement at the edge of the sphagnum were the characteristics that initially caught my eye.

Upon closer inspection I noticed at the tip of each of the six leaves was a perfectly formed drop of water that must have been the remains of the morning dew. An even closer look revealed a similar dew drop at the tip of each of the four white bracts. Looking on the live view on the back of my camera, I placed the flower in the centre of the frame and I immediately knew that this was the shot of the day.

