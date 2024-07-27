Valle Maira, Piedmont, Italy

The Maira Valley is an isolated valley in the province of Cuneo, in northern Italy. It is the first valley of the Cottian Alps, on the border with the Maritime Alps and France. Until a few years ago, it was a little frequent, and while walking its paths, you rarely crossed paths with other people.

For this reason, it was one of my favourite trekking and photography destinations.

This photo is not recent. I took it a few years ago during a trek on a fabulous sunny day.

I had reached a grassy slope, the peaks around exceeding 3,000 metres. I was alone, just like the lonely tree.

