Gnarly Tree, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

I was with a small group of photographers on a photo tour of Zion and Bryce National Parks.

I had seen images of this tree but had never known where it was until that day. It was an early evening. At first, the sky was clear blue, and I wondered what I was going to do with that. But as the sun was setting, the sapphire blue sky released its beautiful pinks with linear clouds moving in. The moment was magical.

As the clouds floated by, I had a choice of clouds below the trees or above. I like the clouds below, giving the tree a sense of superiority over all the elements. It survives on the top edge of this rock formation, which seems above all the clouds.

