Desert Green, Empty Quarter, Oman

This photo was taken several years ago in the Empty Quarter desert of Oman during a star gazing trip. This part of our planet is probably one of the last few where it is still possible to observe the sky in almost complete darkness. It is also a vast desert where tall sand dunes are abundant.

I would normally photograph them during sunset or sunrise when the low-angle light would enhance this wild landscape's existing textures and features. As shown in the photo, here and there, the odd shrub would cling to the sand, using the night moisture to survive. Also, a few tracks of nocturnal animals would be visible, testifying to the relatively abundant life in this apparently barren landscape.

I woke up before sunrise and started to climb the dunes where I had spotted this plant. I decided on a vertical composition to emphasize some of the linear features, such as the ripple marks and the succession of sand bodies climbing towards the sky. It is a simple composition, where the small green shrub adds a touch of life to this desert's dominant yellow and blue. A few minutes after this photo was taken, the light started to change, becoming harsher and less interesting.

Shooting in the desert, when the light is more interesting, is relatively short, and one needs to be prepared to work fast. This is not easy to do because climbing these sand dunes is taxing when carrying a camera and lens, plus a tripod.

