Vatnajokull National Park, Hofn, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Since I was in Iceland in June, I had all the night to shoot under the possibility of great light. The weather however is quite unpredictable and changes a lot even between close locations. Knowing that I chased the light every single night sometimes driving large distances. It was what happened the night I took this photo. I spent a descent sunset at Glacier lagoon but low clouds started appearing and covered all the sky. Based on some radar maps there was possibility of clear skies further North/East. In my way to Stokksnes the sky started to burn. So I stopped and found this composition just beside the road.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now