Monument Valley Tribal Park, Arizona, USA

Views abound at Monument Valley, and many images showcase the famous Mitten Buttes. We spent the night on the rim in a cabin owned by the Navajo Nation. In the morning, we looked out at the grand panorama of the buttes with the sunrise directly in front of us. However, looking to the west I saw gorgeous red colors illuminated by the rising sun on "nameless" formations. The colors were breathtaking.

There are both individual cabins and a hotel at the Navajo Tribal Park, all of which afford a view of the valley. Spring, winter and fall are cooler for a visit. This image was made in late April. If you stay at the park, it's possible to drive through the valley later in the day when the light is better for photography.

