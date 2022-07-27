Moeraki Boulders, Herbert, South Island, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Herbert is a small town on the South Island of New Zealand. This image was taken at sunrise on the beach where the Moeraki Boulders are found. These are concretions which from time time and are expelled from the clay cliffs and roll down the beach where they are slowly eroded by the sea.

This area id now a major tourist attraction and during the day hordes of pepe visit to jump on and off the boulders. At dawn you have the beach very much to yourself. Winter is far less popular than summer. This image was taken in February which is late summer.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now