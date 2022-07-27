Grande Paine Sunrise, Torres del Paine, Chile

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Early morning in Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, the sky is overcast, mountains are hidden by low clouds, overall poor prospect of interesting light. Whatever, I am already awake, and my spot is close by. I decide to go no matter what and after all, it is Patagonia, the weather is hardly predictable.

I climb quickly to my spot and look for a good composition. It is a wide vista, therefore I decide to set my tripod and wide angle lens without any close foreground. At this point, I am waiting patiently for the sunrise, hoping for some light to pierce through those low-hanging clouds. After a couple of minutes, the warmth of the rising sun started to spread the clouds over Paine Grande to let place to one of the most beautiful sunrise I ever experienced.

