High Fens, Liege, Belgium

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

The story behind the image is the story of foolishness and survival. A night when we were tough enough to survive -20 degree Celsius and a night when we were foolish enough to stand in -20 degree Celsius for 4 hours to shoot this. I have been to this place a couple of times before, but have always seen it in summery, warm conditions. The marshy area with patches of lakes look amazing in summer evenings and mornings. But I wanted to capture the place in its glory at night with the stars in full display. And to add to that, I always wondered how it would look covered in snow. Our first attempt to capture the snow-covered High Fens in Liege province of Belgium was a failure, that being a rather snowy day. Our second chance came when we had a sudden, untimely bout of cold wave in February. The sky was clear that evening and there was not a cloud in sight. We - a couple of friends and I - thanked our lucky stars and set off for an impromptu trip to capture the snowy High Fens under the stars.

When we reached the location, we knew it would be a long haul that night. But nevertheless, we decided to brave the elements and triggered the star trail. And thus began the longest wait of our life. As we waited for each shot of 30 sec, it seems like an eternity had passed. The temperature plummeted as the night grew. And to add on top, we had not accounted for the fact that we would be in the middle of nowhere - quite literally, there was not a single tree or even any other kind of object within 200 m radius. So, when the cold breeze started, we were left to the mercy of our layers of clothes. I think it was 4 hours or so that we - one of my friends and I - lasted. One of the other guy called it quit about into an hour. 4 hours in the bone-chilling cold resulted in this star trail image. So, we fools survived that night, coming out with one of my favorite frames and a helluva adventure.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now