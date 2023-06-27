Canon Beach, Oregon, USA

I call this image "Canon Beach Gull". While walking the beach in the early morning light, thinking about shooting the famous Haystack Rock, I came upon this scene. The sun had not risen to the point where it was touching the landscape but was indeed putting early blue hour light into the clouds. The low tides in this area also give you great reflections, and mornings are great because the tide cycle erases the footprints, as this is a very popular beach for people to roam. My notes from the exposure call out the magenta in the skies with warm highlights where the sun was touching them. A very calm scene to take in.

