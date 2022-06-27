Swan Bay, Port Phillip Bay, Melbourne, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Occasionally a winter day in Melbourne, while being quite cool, can be very still and this was one of those days. There was no wind and a lot of moisture in the air which contributed to a haze that didn't make mid to long distant landscape or seascape photography very attractive until the sun began to set. And then the moisture and lack of wind came into their own. This is an image captured on such a day, of the long jetty at Swan Bay which is located on the Bellarine Peninsula side of Port Phillip Bay. As the sun sank below the horizon the colour in the sky was reflected in the water and the three vessels in the image sat motionless on the tranquil waters of the bay. A moment of peace and quiet in the world.

Dimitri Vasileiou

