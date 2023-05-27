Winter Morning Fog, Bend, Oregon, USA

It was a long steep snowshoe up Tumalo Mountain to reach the summit before dawn. Once at the top, the fog was so thick that the surrounding peaks - my intended photo target - were invisible. After a long pause, prevailing winds failed to reveal familiar landmarks.

I decided to reverse course and slowly retreat. As I travelled downhill, I reached an elevation between upper-level fog and lower ground-hugging fog. This in-between place offered terrific views of the valley.

The atmospheric conditions produced a surreal landscape. Multi-level fog bands stretched across the valley, concealing and revealing portions of the vast landscape. At ground level, the fog swirled and crept through the forest. Volcanic mounds poked their heads above the mist. In some areas, the fog completely obscured whole stands of trees. Yet, the semi-transparent veil revealed partial trees and tree tops elsewhere. It wasn't easy to differentiate fog from clouds at upper levels.

This December fog lasted an exceptionally long time, allowing me to capture many wonderfully moody photos. The steep hillside standing spot and a long focal lens allowed me to exclude a foreground from the frame. I felt the image would feel more intimate without a foreground. The 5X4 format was deliberate. Moreover, during my first look through the viewfinder, I knew I would process the images as black and white.

Using a manual exposure mode, and the histogram as my guide, I worked hard to capture the scene without clipping highlights or shadows in one frame. My longish shutter speed added a bit of fog smear to heighten the drama. It was a delightful experience.

