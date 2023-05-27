Kailash Mountain, Tibet

The journey began in India. Our first stop was in Katmandu, Nepal, to complete some visa formalities. After that, the land route took us over a narrow mountain road towards the China border. After checking in at the border checkpoint, we crossed over into Tibet.

The road from there runs east-west of nearly 800 miles in length. There were several overnight stops to get acclimatised to the higher altitudes. It was physically draining for some older and weak folks among us.

Ultimate destination is the trailhead of Kailash Mountain base point. The 22-mile trek surrounding Mount Kailash starts at around 14000 feet and reaches 18000 feet at the highest point. There were two overnight stops along the way. Many pilgrims prefer to walk the whole distance, but some prefer the comfort of riding a horse.

This photograph was shot somewhere in the first leg of the trek. All along the trek, we noticed Buddhist prayer flags.

