Geiranger, More og Romsdal, Norway

Last summer, we travelled to Norway on a lifetime trip organised by a tourist agency, stopping over at different spots to see some of the country's most iconic locations. One of them is the Geirangerfjiord, visited and admired by thousands of tourists all year round but mostly during summer months. In addition, we were treated to an exceptional viewing spot called "Eagle's Road" or "Eagle's View", which was not initially on the schedule of our trip.

Getting to this point was rather disappointing in the sense that the road was almost completely covered in mist. However, we were delighted when we arrived at the specially built glass platform and saw the mist clearing. So, I had the chance to photograph the Geiranger fjord in all its glory and length, almost with a cruised boat sailing through and the Seven Sisters (seven waterfalls) cascading over the steep granite rock viewed at the far end of this picture. After taking several pictures, I thought I should capture the majestic fjord with a panoramic frame.

I believe this shot is the right one for the topic of this issue (moody landscapes), oozing with atmosphere and grandeur! Although I must admit that it has been a tough choice for me having many related images.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

