Sunny Sands, Folkestone, Kent, England

Folkestone, Kent hosts an art event named the Folkestone Triennial, artist both local and International are invited to display art installations throughout the town, some are more obvious than others meaning a careful search around the area is required. On nice days many visitors are viewing the art work making it awkward to get a clear shot.....patience is a virtue. Amongst the installations during this Triennial Gormley statues were installed one under the Harbour Arm and this one in the arches at Sunny Sands. At high tide there was a threat of getting wet feet at least, at high tide with a strong wind a danger of being washed away.On this occasion no such threats.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

