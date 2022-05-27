Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

Something I’ve always wanted to see is Bryce Canyon with snow. One of the earliest Landscape photos I saw that truly impressed me, was one of a snow-covered Bryce Canyon. At the time I didn’t know where in the world it could have been, but it was beautiful.

I’ve never tried to plan a trip around this however, since it’s somewhat unpredictable. Bryce Canyon gets a bit of snow every year, but it tends to look its best right after a fresh snowfall. Planning a trip around that would be like planning a trip around a storm. I was in Arches National Park when I saw the forecast of heavy snow in Bryce Canyon, and I decided to make a change to my trip.

I headed to Bryce that day, got there that night, and already the snow was falling. I camped out in the fresh snow and knew that if I got lucky, the next morning would be absolutely beautiful. Camping in snow is an amazing experience by itself. If you are prepared with proper gear, you’ll be warm and have the campground to yourself. On top of that, snow is especially quiet. It’s a very peaceful experience.

After a great night of sleep, I awoke to a very dark gray morning. I made my way to the viewing areas and hoped I would get some light. I got very lucky when the clouds cleared up and revealed the early morning sun just briefly. In those few moments I grabbed a couple shots, and then I decided to put the camera away and just enjoy one of the most beautiful mornings I’ve ever seen. Pretty soon the clouds covered the sun, and the moment was over.

