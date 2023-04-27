Sierre, Canton Of Valais, Switzerland

The weather was terrible while passing through the Alps from Italy. So cloudy and foggy that I thought I could never take any photos. This weather continued for a while. At some point in Switzerland, the clouds started to open a little bit, letting this mountain appear a bit. Right at this moment, I see this small church right under it. So I hurried to look for a place without the tree in front of me and managed to take this photo. Soon after, the clouds covered back the mountain that disappeared once again.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor