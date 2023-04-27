Sierre, Canton Of Valais, Switzerland

The weather was terrible while passing through the Alps from Italy. So cloudy and foggy that I thought I could never take any photos. This weather continued for a while. At some point in Switzerland, the clouds started to open a little bit, letting this mountain appear a bit. Right at this moment, I see this small church right under it. So I hurried to look for a place without the tree in front of me and managed to take this photo. Soon after, the clouds covered back the mountain that disappeared once again.

