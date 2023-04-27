Marshall’s Beach, San Francisco, CA, USA

I love to explore different composition opportunities on local beaches. On this day, I noticed there could be a good sunset, but with a potential low fog problem. I went to the beach anyway, as I could capture something a bit different if the fog evaded in.
As expected, the fog came in fast before sunset, but I kept taking pictures as different waves came in. I decided to make this a moody image to show off the atmosphere I was in. When I got back home and looked at the image I got here, I thought it was worth the freezing coldness along with those soaked pants and shoes.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor