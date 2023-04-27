Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

A mid-September storm slowly cleared from Glacier National Park in Montana. The road over Logan Pass from the east side of the park to the west side was closed due to a snowstorm higher up, so I stayed on the east side of the park where I was camped. As the storm clouds gradually lifted, I watched clouds swirl over mountain ridges on the east side. I captured this image using a long lens as clouds flowed up one side of this ridge and down the other side.

