Zugspitze, Bavaria, Germany

The initial idea for that day was to get a good sunset image from Germany´s highest peak, the Zugsitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The weather forecast was very promising for that time in autumn, but the later the day, the fewer clouds in the sky; with no clouds in the sky, most sunsets were a bit boring from the photographer's point of view.

At first sight, I was a bit frustrated, but with the haze, in the valleys of the alps west of the peak I was located (view to peaks of Austria and in the background also Switzerland), there were some great choices to play a bit with the ridges, peaks and slopes.

With a look at the screen of my camera, I realised that this one could also be taken on a very stormy and rough sea. To be sure that the images were very also sharp (images were taken with a GF 100-200 and a 1.4 teleconverter, which is around 220mm on Fullframe), I also took several frames with different ISO settings; at the same time, I was using a sturdy tripod. So I was pretty happy before the sun was gone, although, as expected, there was not a great dramatic sunset.

When The light was gone, I took some pictures from the glowing peaks around the Zugspitze and enjoyed the silence of this busy location most of the time before I returned home. Back home and checking the quality of the image on my PC, this was my favourite of all the images I´d taken on that day.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now