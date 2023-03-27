    Search
    Teton County, Wyoming, USA
    By Huanran Peng

    This photo captures a moment from my trip to the Grand Teton National Park, where I ventured into the heart of the Teton Range to capture the beauty of its snow-capped peaks.

    I hiked through the lush forests along the banks of a winding river, taking in the tranquillity of the landscape. As I reached a clearing, I was greeted by the sight of the majestic mountain range, with its towering peaks and snow-capped summits.

    Overwhelmed by the sheer beauty of the scene, I quickly snapped this photo, capturing the essence of the Grand Teton National Park forever.

