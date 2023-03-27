Sankaber, Simien Mountains, Ethiopia

The Simien Mountains in Ethiopia have been called the “Chess Set of the Gods”. This mountainous region comprises the remains of a large shield volcano related to the opening of the East African Rift between 40 and 25 million years ago. Numerous rivers have dissected the core of the old volcano, and many of the remaining towers are volcanic plugs. Several peaks near the old volcano's core are above 4,000m.

Perhaps the most specular part of the Simien Mountains is the 50km-plus long escarpment, which in places has heart-stopping vertical drops of 2,000m down to the lowlands of the dissecting valleys. This photograph of an incoming rain storm was taken during an 8-day trek which took me along parts of the escarpment and then down to the lowland villages. The walk is challenging, even with porters, and quite a bit of the time is spent at high altitude, followed by a steep 2,000m descent to the lowlands. However, the lowlands are just as fascinating, with many historical such as the cave and rock-hewn Ethiopian Orthodox Christian churches (famously at Abba Yohani and Lalibela), the royal city of Gondar and the Queen of Sheba’s palace in Axum. It is undoubtedly a spectacular landscape with myriad photography opportunities, not just of the otherworldly landscape but also of the wildlife, villages and the people who live there.

It is concerning that the recent political and military disagreements in Ethiopia have made the region out of bounds. I hope these are resolved and it is possible to visit again; if you can, you won’t be hard-pressed to find such friendly and welcoming people.

