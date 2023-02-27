Peneda Mountain, Peneda Geres National Park, Portugal

This photo was taken in the Serra da Peneda, a granitic mountain range part of the Peneda – Gerês National Park in northern Portugal. “Peneda” means a large and rugged mountain, and the word aptly describes the area. The Peneda river runs in the valley from left to right of the frame, with the mountain range receding in the distance.

This region is barely populated, with only a handful of small villages scattered along the slopes. However, several local trails can be walked, crossing the valleys and mountains and affording close contact with this wilderness. After a day of visiting the area, I stopped the car at this lookout point near the village of Tibo to admire this fantastic view.

I took a few photos with my zoom lens, using a polarizer filter to enhance the crisp blue sky and cut a bit through the atmospheric haze. It was the middle of the afternoon, and the sun was already reaching over the valley. After leaving this location, I walked a short 7 km trail along the valley covered in dense vegetation with abundant chestnut trees.

There are also several lagoons with refreshing and crystal-clear water where swimming is possible and safe. This valley is very popular with the rock climbing community and is even known as the “Portuguese Yosemite”, thanks to the presence of large and vertical granitic rock faces. This Park is home to some of the last wild regions of Europe, including the Peneda Mountain range.

